Time to level higher-education playing field
No doubt vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu and his collective are doing the difficult task of taking the University of Fort Hare from its previously challenged organisational culture into becoming a university that is repositioning itself as a proficient research institution.
The work they are putting in, though, will clearly be noticed years after they have left...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.