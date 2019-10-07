DA needs to focus on stabilising party

PREMIUM

The leadership contest in the DA to replace James Selfe as chair of the federal council has taken an interesting turn, with former party leader Helen Zille throwing her hat in the ring by announcing she would make herself available for the position.



She will be up against federal chair Athol Trollip, one of his deputies, Mike Waters, and deputy chair of the federal council Thomas Walters. But everyone knows the real contest will be between Zille and Trollip, and it is ultimately a fight over whether or not to continue on the current trajectory of trying to lure more black voters, or keeping the traditional, white voter base happy...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.