Fans asked to back Kings in next clash

Hopes that a return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium would swell attendance at Isuzu Southern Kings home Guinness PRO14 matches have not come to fruition yet.



However, it is still early days and the manner in which the Kings fought until the death in their opening game against Cardiff Blues may lure more supporters to the stadium. There were only 2,077 supporters inside the 45,000seater venue when the Kings went down 31-27 against the fiery Welsh visitors...

