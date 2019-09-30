Family needs answers on Recolin Witbooi’s death

PREMIUM

Our hearts go out to the parents of young Recolin Witbooi, whose skeletal remains were found just 1km away from his Helenvale home in a bushy area near to a footpath regularly used by residents.



After almost three months of searching and agonising over what had happened to the little boy with the big smile, the dim light of hope that he would be found alive was finally extinguished on Sunday with the gruesome discovery in Malabar...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.