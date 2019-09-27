Finding hope in a time of gloom

South Africa, these last few weeks especially, has not been a happy place. Rapes, murders, kidnappings and xenophobic attacks – we have all had enough of the bad news. And while we need to sit up as a nation and take notice of what’s happening, we also need some time out to reflect on what’s good too. So today, we decided, we needed to remind you just why our country is not all doom and gloom. And what better way to do that than to talk about Ndlovu Youth Choir?



For weeks we have been following their story as they wowed judges and global audiences alike with their distinctly South African choral performances...

