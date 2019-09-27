Drug mule ‘Babsie’ a hero for empowering others
Convicted drug mule Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda’s recent high-profile return to SA after a prolonged stretch in a Thai prison has resulted in controversy.
Some people resent the fact that she has achieved “hero” status, while in actual fact her mule activities have only resulted in disgrace and heartache for her family...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.