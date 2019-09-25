Rules should also apply to councillors

PREMIUM

When it comes to municipal accounts there seems to be a mighty big double standard in play. As an average ratepaying resident in Nelson Mandela Bay, just try not to pay your account for a month. Or rather, don’t, because14 days after that your electricity will be cut off or, if you are a pre-paid customer, you will be blocked from buying units. And then you will have to go through the whole rigmarole of getting your accounts unblocked and pay a reconnection fee of R350.



This begs the question – why were Bay councillors who were in arrears, and for at least 90 days, not subject to the same punitive measures levied against any regular resident?..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.