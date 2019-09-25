Hey Boks, think outside the box to go all the way
I promise I’ll only do this once, but I have to write about the Rugby World Cup Springbok opening match against the All Blacks in Yokohama on Saturday.
My dad, Harold, anchored off Yokohama in the HMS Duke of York in 1945 to witness the Japanese surrender in World War 2...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.