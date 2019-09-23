Time to get real about tourism
Yet more meaningless words and broken promises from our city leaders.
In June, then economic development and tourism portfolio head Queenie Pink said the city had appointed ambassadors at its tourism sites following an outcry from tour operators who were being forced to cancel or shorten planned visits due to the poor state of the sites and safety concerns...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.