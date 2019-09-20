Zamuxolo Nduna | Factors contributing to unemployment in SA
According to Statistics South Africa, the standard definition of unemployment is someone aged between 15 and 64 who is unemployed at a specific time, but looks for work.
The expanded definition of unemployment refers to people who have stopped looking for work...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.