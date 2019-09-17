World Cup victory healing balm for SA

With complex issues burning at the heart of many problems in South African society, the Rugby World Cup could be the healing balm needed to sooth tensions.



Our greatest statesman, Nelson Mandela, correctly said sport had the power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else did. Madiba knew what he was talking about because he famously handed over the Web Ellis trophy to Francois Pienaar at Ellis Park in 1995...

