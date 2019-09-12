Mugabe no hero of education
When Zimbabwean strongman Robert Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital last week, reaction was split.
The black political class in SA hailed him as the unadulterated liberation hero who returned white farmlands to the black poor; “he made some mistakes along the way,” wrote an otherwise level-headed leader from a black opposition party right here at home...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.