Investors must not exploit our people

PREMIUM

There can be no doubt that South Africa is in dire need of investment, financial or otherwise, as well as global partnerships to cultivate development in various sectors of our economy.



For this reason, we must welcome any efforts by the state to attract investors. We must also cautiously welcome global players who demonstrate an appetite to set up shop and do business on our shores. However, the benefit of such deals must ultimately be felt by ordinary South Africans...

