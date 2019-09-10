More clarity needed on cannabis ruling

PREMIUM

It was inevitable that the Constitutional Court ruling of 2018 which decriminalised the private and personal use of cannabis would leave employers puzzled over how this played into their workplace drug policies.



On the one hand, employees who opt to smoke dagga in their leisure time are not breaking the law, but on the other, employers are responsible, in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, to prevent accidents in the workplace...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.