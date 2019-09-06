Equal rights to dignity and identity
Who am I? From Coloured to Khoi. That is the name of the campaign a group of Khoi and San chiefs is taking to schoolchildren in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas. The “cultural reawakening programme” launched in Bethelsdorp on Sunday is aimed at changing the way people think of Khoi and San heritage, particularly as SA commemorates Heritage Month in September.
“We want to explain to pupils, and anyone who is willing to listen, where the term coloured comes from,” Christian Martin – a vocal advocate for Khoi and San rights – said in this newspaper earlier this week...
