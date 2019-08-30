EDITORIAL | Daniels’ dangerous populism reckless
Those of you who are daily readers of this newspaper will know that Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels is no stranger to controversy. He makes a loud noise, unashamedly meddles in the administration of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and he jumps into bed with any political party who will pander to his demands at the time.
His latest antics, however, cannot go unchallenged. We reported yesterday that 8,000 hopefuls had applied for the metro police vacancies in the municipality, and only 90 will be taken on...
