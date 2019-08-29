Bay’s residents tired of all the excuses

PREMIUM

Minutes after he was elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Mongameli Bobani vowed the first thing on his agenda would be to focus on growing small businesses and to ensure that residents received service delivery. “We will show the DA how it’s done . . . I want to promise residents that we will make sure they get quality service. The previously disadvantaged people, this is their time now,” Bobani said.



Tuesday marked exactly a year since that day and service delivery in our city is arguably at its lowest point in years...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.