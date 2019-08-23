Opinion

CR still standing, Zuma stumbles

PREMIUM
Peter Bruce Columnist 23 August 2019

Thinking about emigrating? Choose wisely. There are recessions coming to the UK, US and possibly even Australia.

Fancy a bit of foreign? The screws are tightening in Europe too. And if you’re taking money out, what are you buying? The rand is as volatile as ever – as I write, it’s at R18.62 to the pound...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'How many of my members did you pay?' -Moments from Cyril Ramaphosa's Q&A
DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga believes he was target of a hit

Most Read

X