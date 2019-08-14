NHI taxes will wipe SA off map

The looming spectre of MediEskom, optimistically named National Health Insurance (NHI), is a relief in one respect: as the first major piece of legislation put together by Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, and potentially the last, it has allowed us finally to dispense with the childish but persistent belief that Ramaphosa has a plan.



We all understand the algebra of dysfunction in the ANC – that there are a great many things Ramaphosa can’t do for fear of embarrassing the made men eating spaghetti and meatballs around the kitchen table...

