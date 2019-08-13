Bay desperately needs new leader
The statistician-general last month specifically highlighted that the unemployment rate in the country is now at 29%, with Port Elizabeth’s rate climbing above 34% – the highest unemployment rate of all the metros in the country.
The reasons for these bad figures have been widely discussed. However, the innovative recovery plan needed is not forthcoming...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.