EDITORIAL | Banyana, Boks rekindle our hopes

PREMIUM

After the heartache of recent times, it felt good to be a South African sports supporter again with the glorious, trophy-winning accomplishments of the Springboks and Banyana Banyana.



After Bafana Bafana and the Proteas crashed and burnt at the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup respectively, it was mostly doom and gloom on the sporting front in Mzansi. Thankfully, though, our heroic women’s footballers and rugby Springboks came to the rescue by delivering the Cosafa Cup and the Rugby Challenge trophies to their adoring fans...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.