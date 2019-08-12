EDITORIAL | Guilty officials must account for mess

PREMIUM

Callous and morally indefensible. This is perhaps the best way to describe the poor schooling infrastructure situation in Nelson Mandela Bay. Today we report that education MEC Fundile Gade says at least R4bn is needed to fix broken schools in the metro.



The department has only R1.6bn to carry out the refurbishment projects to which it has committed. As a result of this cash crisis, many schools where construction work had begun months – even years – ago were abandoned by contractors because they were never paid...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.