Education still key to finding job
When Statistics South Africa last week released the results of the quarterly labour force survey, the report hit all the panic buttons.
This is a country whose economy is already in the ICU ward while family members (read, the ruling party) fight furiously around the ailing patient even as Dr IMF comes down the passage with bitter medicine to revive the comatose one...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.