Education still key to finding job

PREMIUM

When Statistics South Africa last week released the results of the quarterly labour force survey, the report hit all the panic buttons.



This is a country whose economy is already in the ICU ward while family members (read, the ruling party) fight furiously around the ailing patient even as Dr IMF comes down the passage with bitter medicine to revive the comatose one...

