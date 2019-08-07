EDITORIAL | Marlon Daniels is out of line despite jobs vision
Marlon Daniels is right about one thing.
Government bureaucracy, in particular at a municipal level, should never be allowed to unnecessarily stifle development, big or small, recreational or otherwise...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.