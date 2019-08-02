Development agencies need a healthy public sector
Picture a stone age person painstakingly chipping away at a rock, hard at work inventing the wheel and changing the world as we know it.
Perched on top of a cave higher above is someone who says, stone tablet in hand: “That’s nothing, I’m working on an integrated transport plan”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.