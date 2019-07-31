ANC busy mowing the lawn while the house is on fire
It was somewhat poetic on Tuesday that StatsSA released the results of its quarterly labour force survey, showing a 1.4% jump in unemployment to 29%, just before the ANC released the outcome of its four-day national executive committee meeting.
The news cycle was there overtaken by analysis of the jobs bloodbath and lack of progress in creating jobs. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.