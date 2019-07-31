ANC busy mowing the lawn while the house is on fire

PREMIUM

It was somewhat poetic on Tuesday that StatsSA released the results of its quarterly labour force survey, showing a 1.4% jump in unemployment to 29%, just before the ANC released the outcome of its four-day national executive committee meeting.



The news cycle was there overtaken by analysis of the jobs bloodbath and lack of progress in creating jobs. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.