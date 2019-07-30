EDITORIAL | Positive message for youth on the streets

Hardly a weekend goes by without at least one person shot in a gang-related attack in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas. It is now at the point where rival gangs are not only killing each other – families are targeted, from grandparents to young children.



The violence, which this newspaper has reported on extensively, almost always stems from a fight over territory and the illicit drug trade. With a youth unemployment rate of about 48% in Nelson Mandela Bay, it is hardly surprising that the young people in our city fall prey to the snares of gangs...

