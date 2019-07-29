Experts on spies, useless on jobs

Why is SA not Singapore?

It’s because we have handed our country to people who are so damaged by our past and their own painful experiences in the struggle that they cannot govern.

They cannot grow the economy. They cannot create the right environment for jobs. They are living in the past. Our country’s political leadership suffers from so much post-traumatic stress disorder that it has become paralysed by its history.

Jacob Zuma, the former president of the Republic of SA, told the nation last week that his former tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, was a “known enemy agent”.

This follows Zuma’s allegation – without a shred of evidence – that his former ministers in mining and communications, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Siphiwe Nyanda, were apartheid spies. It means that Zuma knowingly appointed three “enemy agents” to his cabinet in 2009 and 2014.

The question one must ask is: what kind of leader knowingly appoints three “enemy” spies to his cabinet? Could it be that Zuma, the man who walks around claiming that others are spies, was an apartheid spy himself? And why has he not jumped at the chance to accompany Ramatlhodi to take a lie detector test?

We will never know if Zuma was an apartheid spy. We don’t know where the “list” of apartheid spies he claims to have, and which he brandished at the Zondo commission, comes from.

Why is he the only ANC leader who has it? Was it given to him – manufactured and doctored – by the apartheid government?

Only in SA would a man who lies so much, who is so demonstrably incompetent, who is so ethically and morally bankrupt, still be worthy of a quote.

Like Zuma, it is patently clear that the ANC – and its surrogate, the EFF – are parties stuck in the past. They are not architects of the present or the future. They are governed by paranoia and gossip, not facts, policy and strategy. To insult anyone in these parties do not tell them they have their facts on a policy matter wrong. Instead, tell them they were a spy in the 1970s or 1980s.