Religions often ignore subject of sexuality
Matthew Fox, ex-Dominican priest, and writer on Creation Spirituality, tackles the very contentious subject of sexuality and spirituality in his challenging The Coming of the Cosmic Christ: The Healing of Mother Earth and the Birth of a Global Renaissance.
He says that when we picture God as simply a big version of male humanity as many of us do, such a religion has very little to tell us that is good news about sexuality, which is so special a gift of the cosmos...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.