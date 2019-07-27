Religions often ignore subject of sexuality

PREMIUM

Matthew Fox, ex-Dominican priest, and writer on Creation Spirituality, tackles the very contentious subject of sexuality and spirituality in his challenging The Coming of the Cosmic Christ: The Healing of Mother Earth and the Birth of a Global Renaissance.



He says that when we picture God as simply a big version of male humanity as many of us do, such a religion has very little to tell us that is good news about sexuality, which is so special a gift of the cosmos...

