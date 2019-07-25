EDITORIAL | Week-long blackout unacceptable
Nelson Mandela Bay’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the country, sitting at a staggering 36.6% according to Census 2011.
The figures for youth unemployment are even scarier at 47.3%...
Nelson Mandela Bay’s unemployment rate is among the highest in the country, sitting at a staggering 36.6% according to Census 2011.
The figures for youth unemployment are even scarier at 47.3%...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.