Opinion

NHI ‘will kill SA’s economy, chase away doctors’

PREMIUM
By Katharine Child - 15 July 2019

The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme has the potential to wreck SA’s already weak economy, experts warned after the health minister released details of the draft bill...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association fifth elective congress
Ticket thief captured on video

Most Read

X