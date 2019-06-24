World leaders inspire little hope

One always has to hope, of course. One always has to believe that tomorrow will be better than today but, gosh, the global leadership stakes really do not give one much hope. Even our optimistic president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who dreams of futuristic cities and bullet trains, would find it hard to indulge his sunny disposition given the quality of leaders we have in the world right now.

