EDITORIAL | Great things expected of EP in Currie Cup

PREMIUM

By Editorial Comment -

EP Rugby president Andre Rademan is correct when he says the current EP team is “light years” ahead of the ragtag side that struggled to make headway in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last season. Showing the fire and determination of EP teams of the past, they have won four of their seven Rugby Challenge matches they have played.

