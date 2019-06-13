EDITORIAL | Policing key to directive’s success

PREMIUM

By Editorial Comment -

For the last five or six years, the National Treasury has been drilling into municipalities the need to curb spending on non-essential things. This includes cutting down on travel, accommodation, catering and telephone calls. “Cost containment measures” have become the buzz words in every budget department and featured in almost all finance reports.

