EDITORIAL COMMENT | Cannot neglect our built environment
The Herald report on Monday on the attempted plunder of the King Edward Hotel highlighted the precarious situation of this historic building in the centre of Port Elizabeth. When there are still so many people in our metro who do not have a solid structure to call home it may seem trivial to be concerned about saving a building which represents a cultural legacy.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.