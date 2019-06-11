EDITORIAL COMMENT | Cannot neglect our built environment

The Herald report on Monday on the attempted plunder of the King Edward Hotel highlighted the precarious situation of this historic building in the centre of Port Elizabeth. When there are still so many people in our metro who do not have a solid structure to call home it may seem trivial to be concerned about saving a building which represents a cultural legacy.

