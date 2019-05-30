Though JZ’s star fades, he remains a force in KZN

How much of a factor will Jacob Zuma be on the political scene from now on? It could have been a major talking point that the former president did not turn up at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration. It was not. It was too big a moment for the country to be eclipsed by Zuma’s unspoken political statement.

