If only we mean what we pray

PREMIUM

A letter dated May 27 that De Waveren Primary School in Ruyterwacht sent to parents should have sent shockwaves down the spines of anyone who embraces the terms of our young democracy. The principal announced, “Due to the fact that the majority of the school’s learners are of the Christian faith, we will be closed on the 30th of May 2019 for Ascension Day.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.