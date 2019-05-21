Give skilled technocrats places in the next cabinet

PREMIUM

The next big news item in SA politics will be the composition of the cabinet of the sixth administration of the democratic era. That is, unless there are further revelations of state capture, of conspiracies to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa or former DA leader Helen Zille’s twidrama (a drama played out on Twitter) continues.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.