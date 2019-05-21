EDITORIAL : Pay back money in national fraud too

By Editorial Comment -

Even when the victim is no longer alive there are no victimless crimes, as was shown by a national bank leading a civil prosecution against two men who stole R2.4m from a deceased woman’s estate. In a SA where murder, rape and hijacking are everyday realities, there are those who view white collar fraud as a lesser crime but, however much extremists may try to justify certain illegal actions, there is no logical reason to steal.

