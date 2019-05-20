We have seen this movie before
Why is it, to rephrase the old saying, that we are condemned to repeat the horrific past even when we can see its impact right before our eyes?
Why is it, to rephrase the old saying, that we are condemned to repeat the horrific past even when we can see its impact right before our eyes?
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.