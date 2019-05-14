Coach’s earned right to stay at Chippa

Chippa United supporters heaved a collective sigh of relief as their team retained their top-flight status at the weekend. It took a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on the final day of the Absa Premiership season for Clinton Larsen’s squad to pull off their great escape.

