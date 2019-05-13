Cyril must act fast and decisively
Fikile Mbalula is absolutely right. The ANC would have polled 40% or way less if the party still had Jacob Zuma (or one of his proxies) as its head.
Fikile Mbalula is absolutely right. The ANC would have polled 40% or way less if the party still had Jacob Zuma (or one of his proxies) as its head.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.