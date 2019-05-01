Water security vital to business
Last week, the Eastern Cape’s provincial government made a welcomed announcement when it injected R1.2bn to help 10 drought-stricken municipalities in the province to deal with crippling water shortages.
Last week, the Eastern Cape’s provincial government made a welcomed announcement when it injected R1.2bn to help 10 drought-stricken municipalities in the province to deal with crippling water shortages.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.