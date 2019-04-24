Racist medical myths persist with SA’s diseased apartheid mentality
A study on TB and coloured women shows the medical fraternity is still linking race or ethnicity to a particular affliction
A study on TB and coloured women shows the medical fraternity is still linking race or ethnicity to a particular affliction
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.