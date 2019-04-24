Opinion

Racist medical myths persist with SA’s diseased apartheid mentality

PREMIUM
Jonathan Jansen Columnist 24 April 2019

A study on TB and coloured women shows the medical fraternity is still linking race or ethnicity to a particular affliction

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
Hoërskool Driehoek victims remembered as they are laid to rest

Most Read

X