EDITORIAL | Kings need to make radical changes
The overall statistics show the Kings have the woeful record of only three wins in 41 matches during their two seasons of PRO14 rugby.
The overall statistics show the Kings have the woeful record of only three wins in 41 matches during their two seasons of PRO14 rugby.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.