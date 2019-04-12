For sake of SA, I stand with Cyril
In Cyril Ramaphosa I believe firmly that we have a chance, however slight, of beginning to set SA right after the criminal administration of former president Jacob Zuma. I don’t expect much. Ramaphosa can’t “renew” the ANC. It will slowly die.
