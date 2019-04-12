EDITORIAL | Being water-wise must be part of life
Having had some relief from a lengthy and debilitating drought with supply dam levels having at least risen somewhat this year, Nelson Mandela Bay is still in a precarious position when it comes to water supply and usage – as are many other parts of the country.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.