Relentless Trump on warpath
The man does not stop. Once you are identified as an enemy (there are no opponents in Trump world, just enemies), then you feel his wrath almost every week and everywhere.
The man does not stop. Once you are identified as an enemy (there are no opponents in Trump world, just enemies), then you feel his wrath almost every week and everywhere.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.