EDITORIAL | East Cape oozing with cricket talent
The Warriors’ success in white-ball cricket in the past number of seasons always raises the question of why only Anrich Nortje is currently within the Proteas’ ODI set-up.
The Warriors’ success in white-ball cricket in the past number of seasons always raises the question of why only Anrich Nortje is currently within the Proteas’ ODI set-up.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.