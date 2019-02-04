Our economy needs fixing
I am surprised that not many people are pointing to Cyril Ramaphosa and reminding him, for the millionth time, that “it’s the economy, stupid”.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.